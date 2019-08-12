Taylor Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Allstate (ALL) Holding; Cypress Funds Has Increased Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake

Cypress Funds Llc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc acquired 8,000 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 145,000 shares with $26.40 million value, up from 137,000 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $51.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.59. About 954,482 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 7.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 17,300 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 221,382 shares with $20.85M value, down from 238,682 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $33.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 911,011 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Savings Bank accumulated 1,478 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 0% or 169 shares. Crestwood Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Reilly Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 1,420 shares. M&R Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company holds 1.01% or 34,030 shares. 6,764 are owned by Highstreet Asset. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 2,712 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Inv invested in 49,855 shares or 1.35% of the stock. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Perkins Coie Tru Company reported 37 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 0.42% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cambiar Ltd Liability Co invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lord Abbett Limited Liability invested in 439,457 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10600 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. Credit Suisse downgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Thursday, July 11. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $9400 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ALL in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 3,681 shares stake. Massachusetts Finance Service Ma accumulated 301,599 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.08% or 17,500 shares. At National Bank holds 8,198 shares. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 4,755 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl has invested 0.11% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). City Com invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 1,426 shares. Strs Ohio reported 185,955 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc reported 9,650 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 10,619 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 14,514 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 8,050 shares. Orrstown reported 10,301 shares stake. 39,016 were accumulated by Private Asset.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “All 10 of the NYSE’s biggest decliners are stocks of Argentina-based companies – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.