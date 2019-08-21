Taylor Asset Management Has Raised Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position; BLISSCO CANNABIS ORDINARY SHARES (HSTRF) Shorts Lowered By 94.53%

BLISSCO CANNABIS CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HSTRF) had a decrease of 94.53% in short interest. HSTRF’s SI was 700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 94.53% from 12,800 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2441. About 7,987 shares traded. BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:HSTRF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 27.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc acquired 65,000 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 298,900 shares with $16.22 million value, up from 233,900 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $100.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 444,762 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Which Stock Should You Buy: TD Bank (TSX:TD) or RBC (TSX:RY)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is it Safe to Buy Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Things Investors Should Look for When TD Bank (TSX:TD) Releases Earnings Next Month – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “32% of Canadians Are Making This RRSP and TFSA Mistake – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) stake by 163,400 shares to 678,712 valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 17,300 shares and now owns 221,382 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.