Taylor Asset Management Has Lifted Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding; Hca Holdings Has 1.04 Sentiment

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 27.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc acquired 65,000 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 298,900 shares with $16.22M value, up from 233,900 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $101.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 790,614 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B

Hca Holdings Inc (HCA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 250 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 240 decreased and sold stakes in Hca Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 234.50 million shares, down from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hca Holdings Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 23 to 20 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 206 Increased: 181 New Position: 69.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $42.92 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

Cryder Capital Partners Llp holds 13.85% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. for 690,574 shares. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. owns 3,006 shares or 12.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc has 7.19% invested in the company for 72,201 shares. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass Inc has invested 7.16% in the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 286,481 shares.