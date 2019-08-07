Taylor Asset Management Has Lifted Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding; Universal Forest Products (UFPI)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Universal Forest Products Inc (UFPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 88 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 60 cut down and sold stakes in Universal Forest Products Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 48.67 million shares, down from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Universal Forest Products Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 52 Increased: 59 New Position: 29.

Universal Forest Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets wood and wood-alternative products for home centers and other retailers. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The firm offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages. It has a 15.04 P/E ratio. It also provides roof trusses, lumber cut and shaped, plywood, oriented strand board, and dimensional lumber products for use in the construction of manufactured housings; and designs, makes, and installs in-store environments.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 5.7% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. for 100,135 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 395,108 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.88% invested in the company for 55,740 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,305 shares.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.25 million for 12.82 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.