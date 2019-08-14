Taylor Asset Management Has Decreased Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding By $896,800; 3 Analysts Bullish Trex Company, Inc. (TREX)

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 31.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 5,900 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 12,900 shares with $1.97 million value, down from 18,800 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $16.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 286,492 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M

Among 3 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 28. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. Sidoti upgraded Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) rating on Friday, March 29. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $80 target. See Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: B. Riley

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $72 Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $89 Maintain

The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.55. About 469,926 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. It has a 39.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Trex Company, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Partners Lc holds 0.28% or 7,000 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 6,930 shares. 276,710 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Nomura Hldg has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 4,603 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank holds 908 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 43,200 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.11% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Advsrs Asset holds 282 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 3,351 shares. Art Advsrs reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Assetmark reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 2,030 shares. Northern Trust has 827,614 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Trex Stock Jumped 14% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Trex Company Named 2019 Eco-Leader by Green Builder Media – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trex Company Captures Three Spots in Remodelers’ Choice 100 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trex â€œTranscendsâ€ the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LabCorp Expands Consumer-Initiated Test Offering – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 612,659 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.19% or 68,761 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 27,162 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Zacks Investment invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 14,985 shares. Peoples Serv Corp owns 10 shares. 44,190 were accumulated by Snow Cap L P. 18,806 were accumulated by National Wi. Smith Salley And Associate accumulated 58,555 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 2,963 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 32,560 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 10,600 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bailard reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).