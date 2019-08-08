Taylor Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $4.68 Million; Wealth Architects Has Raised Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $355,320 as Share Value Rose

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $202.16. About 19.43M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 106,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 550,650 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47 million, down from 656,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 6.58% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 614,564 shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Historic Market Performance, IMX Remains Relatively Unchanged – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,000 were accumulated by First Corporation In. Whittier Tru owns 391,549 shares. Private Asset Mngmt has 2.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bokf Na holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 415,554 shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt Llc holds 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 492,202 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 0.01% or 21,367 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Kynikos Assocs LP has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 44,915 were reported by Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Qci Asset New York owns 183,264 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 420,155 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Hamel Assocs holds 48,221 shares or 4.11% of its portfolio. Sterling Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 18,757 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 415,913 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited has 32,892 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A invested in 80,637 shares or 2.79% of the stock.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 155% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 53% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Mohawk’s stock tumbles to lead NYSE losers after sales miss, downbeat outlook – MarketWatch” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (NYSE:AGO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 74% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.