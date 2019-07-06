Taylor Asset Management Has Cut Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Decreased by $333,558 Its Holding

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 71.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 12,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 17,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 3.91M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 106,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,650 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47M, down from 656,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 339,310 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 22% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares A Year Ago Have A 25% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 8,994 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 30,838 shares. Ellington Management has invested 0.2% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 8,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.08% stake. The France-based Fund has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Sei accumulated 468 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 57,964 shares. 222,778 are held by Raymond James Assoc. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Boston Advisors Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 138,042 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parkside Bank And reported 810 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Guardian Investment Mgmt has 32,650 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corporation stated it has 12,931 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gam Ag holds 0.08% or 69,500 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 15,236 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Icon Advisers Incorporated Comm has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Enterprise Fincl Services accumulated 636 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 48,800 shares stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 670,000 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com reported 246 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,485 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wayfair Inc (W) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConAgra Brands +7% after strong outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “INO, MBT and IGC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.