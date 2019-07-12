Taylor Asset Management Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $5.20 Million; Share Value Rose; Wellington Management Group Llp Upped Its Stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) as Share Price Declined

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 251,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.18M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.85. About 217,532 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 55,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44M, down from 250,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $91.92. About 2.11M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares holds 110,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp accumulated 323 shares or 0% of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx owns 17,520 shares. Third Avenue Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 42,331 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 22,963 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has 376,034 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Com accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Financial holds 0% or 6,188 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Management Lc holds 56,039 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank reported 1,880 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.03% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 3,851 shares. 7,421 were reported by Aqr Capital Lc. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 98,591 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 245,720 shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $142.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K NEW JERSEY RESOURCES For: Jul 08 – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K McEwen Mining Inc. For: Jul 10 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL For: Jul 11 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) 2.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene’s Pomalyst-based therapy OK’d in Canada for multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Boost Your Portfolio’s Health With These 3 Big Drug Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AbbVie Announces Lifting of FDA’s Partial Hold on CANOVA Study – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AbbVie to Buy Allergan: Prescribed ETFs – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leoplus USA Wins Lyfebulb-Celgene 2019 “Addressing Unmet Needs in MS: An Innovation Challenge” – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fcg reported 182,302 shares stake. Tru Com Of Oklahoma reported 16,260 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 0.02% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Llc invested in 0.41% or 6,580 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 171,651 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated owns 4,321 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust owns 57,848 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Ca owns 27,220 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.28M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Brighton Jones Lc holds 5,740 shares. 1.10 million were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems.