Taylor Asset Management Decreased Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $4.68 Million as Market Value Declined; Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Valuation Declined While J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake by $1.09 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 106,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 550,650 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47M, down from 656,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 103,165 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 29,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $126.08. About 65,913 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 18/05/2018 – AGILE SAYS FDA COULD NOT APPROVE TWIRLA IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q EPS $1.08; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Completes The Acquisition Of MPI Research; 21/04/2018 – DJ Charles River Laboratories Internat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRL); 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CRL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRL) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charles River Labs teams up with Atomwise in drug design – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Co accumulated 349,864 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 26,500 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested in 449,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,241 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,342 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 166,134 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital L P. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Hussman Strategic Advsrs accumulated 15,000 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group accumulated 0.03% or 114,317 shares. Proshare Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 5,926 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us owns 260,273 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 39,125 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Maui Land & Pineapple Company (NYSE:MLP) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 59% – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Reaches Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Prns Llc owns 31,644 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Tcw stated it has 75,704 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Finance Mgmt Lp has invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Alyeska Invest Gru Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 111,040 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 57 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated, a Maine-based fund reported 235,800 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 4,800 shares. 598,158 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Rhumbline Advisers owns 81,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Com holds 111,877 shares. 60,184 are held by Capital Fund Mngmt. Geode Cap Llc holds 0.01% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. 3,847 are held by Contravisory Investment Mgmt. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management owns 1.02 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio.