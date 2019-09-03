Taylor Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB); Select Equity Group LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $140.16 Billion as Stock Rose

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 48.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 512,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 550,889 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.79B, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $285.51. About 86,053 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $185.23. About 795,007 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING NEW TEAM FOR BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY; 07/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal a `Game Changer’ in Data Privacy Regulation; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Gives Update on Efforts to Protect Election Security; 11/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook says it’s withdrawing its opposition to the California Privacy Act. On the ballot in; 27/03/2018 – Activist attorneys-general take the fight to Trump and Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Protecting American Elections & Consumer Privacy; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 19/03/2018 – The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’ “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 815 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lifeplan Gp owns 80 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Artemis Invest Llp holds 0.33% or 102,952 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Strs Ohio holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 381,877 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp invested 1.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 3.46M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 337,131 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Shapiro Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 17,601 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Burt Wealth has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Counselors Incorporated has 0.69% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Axiom Intll Investors Ltd Liability Com De reported 0.78% stake.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 24.78 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26,640 shares to 89,652 shares, valued at $14.00B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 3.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,810 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 12,605 shares stake. Lincoln Natl invested in 0.11% or 15,540 shares. 4,216 are held by Dorsey Whitney Limited Com. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 50 shares. The Colorado-based Noven Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Endurance Wealth Management has 2,008 shares. Pioneer Tru National Bank N A Or reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 2.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 107.95M shares. 76,160 are held by Centre Asset Mgmt. Earnest Limited Co invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 59,692 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Synovus accumulated 97,835 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 1.42 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

