Taylor Asset Management Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.32 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Inverness Counsel Has Boosted Holding

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $201.02. About 11.24M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Jeff Zients to Board; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 10/04/2018 – Corruption Currents: Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook Data Handling; 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES; 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: Breaking from @business:*FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DAT; 17/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1.2 Billion at Facebook for Porsches (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408. $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 106,304 shares to 550,650 shares, valued at $24.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly&Co (NYSE:LLY) by 26,040 shares to 3,870 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,713 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).