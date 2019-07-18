Taylor Asset Management Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $4.32 Million as Share Value Rose; Foundry Partners Stake in Sierra Bancorp Com (BSRR) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp Com (BSRR) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 204,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 167,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Sierra Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 6,228 shares traded. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 4.71% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S ELECTORAL COMMISSION ASKS HIGH COURT TO DELAY PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF FROM TUESDAY TO SATURDAY – DOCUMENT; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE OPPOSITION CANDIDATE WINS PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF; 25/05/2018 – PRAJ INDUSTRIES LTD PRAJ.NS – CO ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF STEP SUBSIDIARY-PRAJ INDUSTRIES (SIERRA LEONE); 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SAMURA KAMARA SLIGHTLY IN THE LEAD AFTER VOTES COUNTED IN NINE OF 16 VOTING DISTRICTS; 19/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 3.262B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 8.03%; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 24/03/2018 – Sierra Leone court upholds injunction to delay election run-off; 10/04/2018 – DoJ CA Eastern: Mexican National Sentenced for Destructive Marijuana Cultivation Operation in Sierra Mountains in Tulare County; 07/03/2018 – Sierra Leone votes for new leader in hope of ending economic crisis; 05/04/2018 – Losing candidate in Sierra Leone election plans legal challenge to result

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $200.74. About 7.61 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Facebook and the Fed; 10/04/2018 – Cruz Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Approach to Political Speech (Video); 27/03/2018 – New Zealand privacy commissioner joins criticism of Facebook data handling; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users 2.20B, Est. 2.19B: TOPLive; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 21/03/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING Facebook CEO Zuckerberg outlines steps to protect user data; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg prepares for a grilling in Brussels; 26/03/2018 – Myspace co-founder Tom Anderson bashed Facebook on Monday by re-tweeting a cartoon that piles onto the #DeleteFacebook movement

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 619,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,631 shares, and cut its stake in Forterra Inc.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays affirms buying Facebook before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Bet on Facebook Stock Ahead of This Monthâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Bitcoin Is Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Facebook Faces New Crypto Criticism; Illumina’s Revenue Falls Short – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York reported 178,663 shares stake. Boston Prtn holds 0.13% or 606,993 shares in its portfolio. Westover Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,389 shares. Excalibur Mngmt invested in 1.05% or 6,664 shares. Moreover, Sterling Management has 1.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,209 shares. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 360 shares. Firsthand owns 75,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 1.43% or 200,300 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Oh has 4,828 shares. 183,905 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Bellecapital Interest Ltd owns 2,246 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund owns 47,429 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New Jersey-based Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Patten & Patten Tn holds 1,499 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hci Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 48,870 shares to 148,546 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 32,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,318 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bank Mi (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BSRR shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.83 million shares or 1.96% more from 7.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 115,336 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt invested 0.02% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Banc Funds Ltd Llc has 264,487 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 221,386 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Legal General Gru Public Limited Co owns 2,236 shares. 450,660 are held by Northern Tru. Kennedy Mgmt invested in 245,651 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,770 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 395,212 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Bessemer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 39,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,953 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 81 shares.

More notable recent Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2016 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now? – Tale of the Tape – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2015. More interesting news about Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Risky Is Sierra Bancorp? – Motley Fool” published on December 30, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BSRR vs. CVBF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.03 million activity. EVANS ROBB also bought $26,625 worth of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) on Tuesday, May 21. Dutto Laurence S bought $13,430 worth of stock or 500 shares.