Taurus Asset Management Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Firsthand Technology Value Fund Has 1.83 Sentiment

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 5.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 13,025 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 235,270 shares with $23.82M value, up from 222,245 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $335.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $104.84. About 9.58M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (SVVC) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.83, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 11 funds increased and started new positions, while 6 decreased and sold their equity positions in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 366,001 shares, up from 256,268 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 8.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 24.00% above currents $104.84 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $116 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,200 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated accumulated 25,383 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jp Marvel Limited Liability Corp owns 132,722 shares for 4.35% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc accumulated 218,686 shares. 47,110 are owned by Rudman Errol M. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Zeke Advsrs Ltd has 0.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rowland Investment Counsel Adv owns 10,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rbo And Co Limited Liability has 3.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.89% or 1.31 million shares. Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md has 3.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated has 158,847 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5.28M shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Moreover, Essex Svcs has 1.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,296 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co has 171,695 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,691 shares to 78,358 valued at $16.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,495 shares and now owns 93,284 shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $21.93 Per Share as of June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund: An Update – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces First Quarter Financial Results, NAV of $26.30 per share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Holding Revasum Completes Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. for 72,817 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 67,969 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Network has 0.04% invested in the company for 3,052 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Partners L P has invested 0.02% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,164 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $19,800 activity.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 7,412 shares traded. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (SVVC) has declined 29.84% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SVVC News: 16/03/2018 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results, NAV of $23.83 per share; 12/03/2018 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings; 27/04/2018 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $24.59 Per Share as of March 31, 2018