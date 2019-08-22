Taurus Asset Management Upped Eog Res (EOG) Holding; OSAKA GAS CO ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OSGSF) Sellers Decreased By 27.05% Their Shorts

OSAKA GAS CO ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OSGSF) had a decrease of 27.05% in short interest. OSGSF’s SI was 102,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 27.05% from 140,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1022 days are for OSAKA GAS CO ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OSGSF)’s short sellers to cover OSGSF’s short positions. It closed at $20.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 41.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 53,115 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 181,412 shares with $17.27 million value, up from 128,297 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $44.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 1.19M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $7.57 billion. It operates through four divisions: Gas; LPG, Electricity and Other Energies; International Energies; and Life & Business Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas segment engages in the production, supply, and sale of gas; maintenance checks on gas equipment and appliances, and checks on gas meters, as well as collection of gas bills and others; sale of gas appliances, home security systems, and housing equipment and appliances; provision of security and disaster protection services; gas piping works; and construction and sale of energy equipment, heating system supplies, etc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp reported 158,403 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 34,692 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 186,928 shares. Essex Inv Ltd Liability reported 0.41% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Korea Invest holds 0.36% or 836,696 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bank owns 80,088 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. 5,533 are owned by Cypress Capital Gru. The United Kingdom-based Martin Currie has invested 0.31% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc stated it has 6.02 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 266,806 shares. Loews accumulated 3,200 shares or 0% of the stock. South State reported 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). American International Group reported 243,180 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 393,912 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.25’s average target is 50.09% above currents $76.12 stock price. EOG Resources had 23 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Citigroup. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 400 shares to 18,348 valued at $21.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 4,400 shares and now owns 181,527 shares. Hubbell Inc was reduced too.