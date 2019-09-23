Taurus Asset Management Upped Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $9.88 Million; Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Shorts Raised By 1.63%

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) had an increase of 1.63% in short interest. SCPH’s SI was 373,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.63% from 367,700 shares previously. With 85,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s short sellers to cover SCPH’s short positions. The SI to Scpharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 4.19%. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 36,557 shares traded. scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) has risen 25.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SCPH News: 20/03/2018 ScPharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 31/05/2018 – SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC SCPH.O – INTENDS TO WORK WITH FDA TO UNDERSTAND NATURE OF DEFICIENCIES ONCE IDENTIFIED AND RESOLVE THEM AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE; 31/05/2018 – scPharmaceuticals Inc. Provides Regulatory Update on FUROSCIX®; 07/05/2018 – ScPharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 31/05/2018 – ScPharmaceuticals: Letter Further States That the Notification Does Not Reflect a Final Decision on the Info Under Review; 31/05/2018 – ScPharmaceuticals: FDA’s Letter Does Not Specify the Deficiencies Identified as Part of Its Ongoing Review; 07/05/2018 – SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS THAT ITS EXISTING CASH RESOURCES WILL ENABLE IT TO SUCCESSFULLY FUND OPERATING EXPENSES THROUGH 2019; 31/05/2018 – SCPH:DEFICIENCIES PRECLUDE DISCUSSION OF LABELING,POSTMARKETING; 20/03/2018 – SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC SCPH.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHR $0.80; 22/04/2018 – DJ scPharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCPH)

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 109.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 27,132 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 51,942 shares with $18.91M value, up from 24,810 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $212.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 2.58M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 15.24% above currents $377.03 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Big Boeing 737 Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 58,656 shares to 19,702 valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 24,829 shares and now owns 56,192 shares. Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,584 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 24,466 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services reported 554 shares. Chesley Taft Lc reported 1,067 shares. Vestor Capital Lc stated it has 26,764 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 367,735 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 407,326 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Independent Investors has 31,810 shares for 4.47% of their portfolio. Convergence Prns Limited Co accumulated 14,496 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability has 1,928 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability reported 6,454 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Company Delaware reported 4,190 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 632,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old Natl Comml Bank In stated it has 13,529 shares.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company has market cap of $113.53 million. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. It currently has negative earnings.

