Taurus Asset Management Trimmed Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $598,374; Sabby Management Has Lowered Its Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Holding by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% . The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 58,262 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has declined 2.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 138,622 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32 million, down from 141,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $218.88. About 2.15 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW

More notable recent Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present at the 29th International Symposium on ALS/MND – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FDA Accepts BrainStorm’s NurOwn® IND Application for Progressive Multiple Sclerosis – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Earnings And IPOs – Benzinga” on October 27, 2018. More interesting news about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BrainStorm Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Progressive MS – GlobeNewswire” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BrainStorm Senior Management to Present at BIO 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: The Arches Are Still Golden – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.65 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp holds 37,165 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 1.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,120 shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Raymond James Assoc reported 0.32% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capital Invsts stated it has 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 5,310 are held by Mengis Cap Mgmt. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Corp Oh holds 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,488 shares. Group One Trading Lp stated it has 3,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp has 7,628 shares. Citizens Northern reported 0.96% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.32% or 101,580 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Co invested in 0% or 1,302 shares. St Johns Investment Management Communications Limited Co, Florida-based fund reported 8,027 shares. Sol Capital reported 9,823 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company holds 44,181 shares.