Taurus Asset Management Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Position as Share Value Rose; Boston Partners Cut Its Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by $81.29 Million as Valuation Declined

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 2,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 78,447 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, down from 80,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $287.8. About 907,193 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 59.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 4.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2.90 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.06 million, down from 7.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 3.33 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $122.10M for 11.36 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 5,959 shares to 26,681 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 39,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 54,997 shares. Moore Mngmt Lp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 35,489 were reported by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0.29% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 10.17 million shares. Impact Advsr Limited Liability owns 114,627 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.02% or 74,133 shares in its portfolio. Motco accumulated 10,000 shares. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 136 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 46 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs Incorporated holds 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 23,427 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.07% or 17.86 million shares. 25,284 are owned by Sg Americas Limited Company. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.01% or 191,070 shares in its portfolio.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares to 235,270 shares, valued at $23.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.