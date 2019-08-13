Taurus Asset Management Trimmed Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position as Market Value Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Schaller Investment Group Increased Its Stake by $4.51 Million as Stock Price Declined

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 2.28M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 191,355 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, down from 197,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 2.41 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Llc reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fil has 2.20M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 818,447 shares. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.49% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.01 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kistler invested in 100 shares. 467,630 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 16,339 shares. Moreover, Growth Mngmt LP has 2.72% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guyasuta holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 131,209 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,210 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Oxbow Advsr Lc reported 35,795 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 5,253 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests, Nebraska-based fund reported 16,763 shares. 536,971 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Llc. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.02% or 258,850 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp owns 50,184 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Albert D Mason Incorporated has invested 1.43% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Lc has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 2.42 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested in 9,612 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gru One Trading LP holds 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 3,377 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 147,500 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 242,424 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2,500 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.27 million shares. West Oak Capital Lc reported 1.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

