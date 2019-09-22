Taurus Asset Management Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $326,600; Share Price Rose; As Arista Networks (ANET) Share Price Declined, Korea Investment Has Cut Holding

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 13,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $240.06. About 779,253 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 186,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, down from 191,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 43,280 shares to 224,692 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 86,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communications Ny has invested 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt has 60,549 shares. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Grp Lc has 0.69% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 20,693 shares. Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,804 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) stated it has 195,080 shares. Rampart Inv Management Lc holds 0.12% or 14,224 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Oh invested in 56,413 shares. Arvest Bankshares Tru Division invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Waverton Invest owns 47,519 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Arrow Fincl Corp holds 13,117 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 7,561 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association reported 1.32M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 16,974 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,300 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $225.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32 million for 27.66 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Edge Computing Revolution – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Cisco Stock May Go Nowhere for a While – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.