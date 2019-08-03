Taurus Asset Management Trimmed By $576,450 Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Rutabaga Capital Management Upped Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) stake by 70.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc acquired 198,400 shares as Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)’s stock declined 14.05%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 481,052 shares with $3.89 million value, up from 282,652 last quarter. Red Lion Hotels Corp now has $161.68M valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 78,937 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $33 MLN VS $36.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES PURCHASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY SAME PARTIES ON APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – COMMITMENT AUTOMATICALLY TERMINATES ON MAY 31, 2018 IF COMPANY HAS NOT CLOSED LOAN PRIOR TO THAT DATE; 15/05/2018 – The Island by Hotel RL Opens in Fort Walton Beach, Florida; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO CONSULTING AGREEMENTS WITH ROGER BLOSS, BERNARD (BERNIE) MOYLE WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2020; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $38.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FOR $27M CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Lion Hotels Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLH); 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – CONSISTENT WITH ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE REMAINS $27 MLN

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 4.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 4,725 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 104,950 shares with $12.86 million value, down from 109,675 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $178.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 232,865 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Verity Asset has 0.64% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 307,160 shares. Hamel Associates holds 0.56% or 10,111 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,384 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 12,209 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 44,266 shares. Schulhoff reported 1.48% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). London Of Virginia has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,116 shares. Woodmont Counsel Lc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 34,912 shares. Maryland Cap Management reported 121,343 shares stake. Moreover, Adirondack Trust Company has 2.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 23,318 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 124,716 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech holds 0.16% or 4,000 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. Cowen & Co maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $133 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsi Reports Positive Q2 Sales – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “It’s a â€œSignatureâ€ Summer for RLH Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Announces Resignation of Michael Vernon from Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Adds Frederic F. (Jake) Brace to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLH Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLH Corporation Acknowledges Receipt of Shareholder Letter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.