Taurus Asset Management Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Soroban Capital Partners LP Upped Union Pacific (UNP) Stake By $299.59 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 63.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 34,197 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 19,661 shares with $1.43M value, down from 53,858 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $104.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 9.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 69.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp acquired 1.77M shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 4.32 million shares with $730.57 million value, up from 2.55 million last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $118.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.31M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon To Open Dallas Regional Air Hub Next Month – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru reported 10,769 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc holds 1.71% or 63,816 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & reported 5,265 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.26M shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 115,940 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 2,630 shares. Bowling Management Lc reported 8,902 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Hartford Financial Management has invested 0.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Westfield Cap Management Co LP holds 0.87% or 679,974 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.46% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 143,827 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 157,900 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Town And Country Bancorporation And Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com accumulated 7,587 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc holds 1,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 7,642 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183.13’s average target is 9.19% above currents $167.71 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $195 target. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Group Inc Ltd holds 0.02% or 722 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 18,540 shares. Crawford Counsel stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stanley reported 15,438 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 33,766 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc invested in 13,902 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 46,772 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia invested 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Bailard has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hartford Invest Management reported 0.37% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has 24,287 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capital Planning Advisors Ltd owns 2,775 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.77% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Goelzer Mgmt accumulated 0.37% or 55,779 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. $663,500 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 14.82% above currents $70.83 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $8100 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating.