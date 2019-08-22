Taurus Asset Management Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Trimmed as Market Value Declined; Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41 million, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 01/04/2018 – Crown Prince Meets with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Satya Nadella; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 102,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87M, down from 132,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $114.84. About 1.62 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Realogy Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WSJ: More Government Scrutiny Coming For Big Tech Companies – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,408 shares to 512,714 shares, valued at $90.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg holds 0.26% or 2,775 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 9,018 shares in its portfolio. 37,212 were reported by Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 611 shares. General American Invsts Inc has invested 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kings Point Capital has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stoneridge Partners Ltd Co has invested 3.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comgest Investors Sas reported 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Company holds 2,638 shares or 1% of its portfolio. 15,839 are held by Birinyi Assoc. Peavine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Burney holds 970 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 1,631 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Mgmt has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares to 181,412 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mergers & Acquisitions Take Center Stage in Biotech Industry – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alexion (ALXN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Alexion (ALXN) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.