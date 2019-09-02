Taurus Asset Management Raised Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake Maintained by Biondo Investment Advisors Llc

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 3,550 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 823,269 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 235,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82 million, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase opens its first North Carolina retail branch in Triangle – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,535 shares to 250,260 shares, valued at $29.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,355 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Service holds 8,458 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Somerset Company stated it has 41,486 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 10,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eaton Vance reported 7.62M shares stake. Grand Jean Cap Management Inc has 35,165 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.09% stake. 99,940 are owned by Daiwa Sb Limited. Phocas Financial invested in 9,597 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 2.37% or 283,846 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc owns 10,224 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greystone Managed Investments invested in 0.89% or 149,234 shares. Texas-based Tctc Ltd Llc has invested 1.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peak Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 69,780 shares or 2.4% of the stock.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.