Taurus Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $7.05 Million; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Park Circle Co Has Lowered Position

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 3,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, up from 8,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,975 shares to 191,355 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,815 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,890 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 7,545 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Chartist Inc Ca owns 390 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,545 are owned by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,452 shares. Bouchey Grp Incorporated Limited reported 640 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor holds 1,150 shares. Luxor Capital Gru Lp owns 38,463 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 44,980 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 2.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,810 were reported by Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa. The Nebraska-based Bridges Investment has invested 2.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Taconic Advisors Lp stated it has 6.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Dominion Mgmt Inc invested in 1.29% or 1,930 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

