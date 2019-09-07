Taurus Asset Management Position in Visa (V) Trimmed by $316,212 as Stock Rose; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lifted Its Pool (POOL) Holding

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 4,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 323,922 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.44M, up from 319,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 179,929 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 112,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 114,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dudley And Shanley holds 25,599 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 1.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bragg Advsr has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moneta Group Invest Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Maryland Cap has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0.9% or 284,760 shares. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.52% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 85,893 shares stake. Moreover, Palladium Prtnrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Legal General Group Public Ltd Co owns 10.36M shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,586 shares. Camarda Ltd accumulated 940 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 1.96 million were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Omers Administration Corporation reported 1.28 million shares or 2.39% of all its holdings.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares to 235,270 shares, valued at $23.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 4,641 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited holds 8,892 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,884 shares in its portfolio. 105,777 are owned by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Federated Pa holds 13,256 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 5,072 shares stake. Villere St Denis J & Co Ltd invested in 5.19% or 479,700 shares. Stifel Financial Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 37,211 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 167 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 264,562 shares. Natixis Lp invested in 21,432 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mai Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.07% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 187,388 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 37,453 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 115,492 shares to 221,179 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 63,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,016 shares, and cut its stake in Performance Food Group Co.