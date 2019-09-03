Taurus Asset Management Lifted Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose; Texas Yale Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Jabil (JBL) as Share Value Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 235,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82M, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 560,036 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 09/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 51,361 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Adj EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies: Agreement Will Expand Production to Jabil’s Ops in Guadalajara, Mexico; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Announces Completion and Final Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FreshBooks Announces Strategic Investment from JPMorgan Chase – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Jabil announces plans for $42M Albuquerque investment – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Jabil Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JBL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jabil Inc.’s (NYSE:JBL) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Jabil company to be considered for $36 million IRB – Albuquerque Business First – Albuquerque Business First” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $95.88M for 10.25 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.