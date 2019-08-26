Taurus Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Value Rose; Intrust Bank Na Has Decreased Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Value Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 316,795 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.17M, up from 311,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 1.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na analyzed 2,467 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 50,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $184.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.61. About 236,487 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.94 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 12,320 shares to 24,672 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.