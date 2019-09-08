Taurus Asset Management Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position by $9.14 Million; Stock Declined; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Lowered Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $310.93 Million as Valuation Declined

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2907.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 23,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 24,810 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08B, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 6.86 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS CONSOLIDATION WILL BE PART OF SOLUTION IN ASSET MANAGEMENT SECTOR OVER NEXT YEARS IN TERMS OF TAKING OUT EXCESS CAPACITY – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – PdvWireless: Vice Chmn Morgan O’Brien to Succeed John Pescatore as CEO; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 5.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 13/03/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 407 FROM DKK 402; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – UPDATES ON OFFER BY JOHN BRIDGEMAN LTD TO ACQUIRE PART OR ALL OF CO’S STAKE IN JB FINANCIAL GROUP PTY; 24/05/2018 – Commerzbank Target Cut to EUR12.00 From EUR15.70 by Morgan Stanley

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 3,497 shares to 100,630 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,358 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

