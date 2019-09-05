Taurus Asset Management Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Punch & Associates Investment Management Upped Its Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) stake by 36.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 37,372 shares as Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC)’s stock rose 3.57%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 139,704 shares with $5.76 million value, up from 102,332 last quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure Cor now has $3.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 178,706 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – BELIEVES RECONSTITUTED BOARD IS REQUIRED AT MACQUARIE; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M; 29/05/2018 – CROP Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Mr. David Weinkauf to the Executive Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Believes Reconstituted Macquarie Board Is Required to Ensure Best Interests of Holders; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Ann; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q REV. $501.6M, EST. $456.5M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Says It Has Engaged With Moab Capital on Numerous Occasions; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – MACQUARIE STRATEGIC REVIEW SHOULD INCLUDE TERMINATION OF “COSTLY” MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT, SPINOFF OF ASSETS OR SALE

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 48.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 3,958 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 12,052 shares with $21.46M value, up from 8,094 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $907.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $33.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.31. About 1.95M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name

Among 2 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure has $5100 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 16.37% above currents $39.1 stock price. Macquarie Infrastructure had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) stake by 64,523 shares to 448,310 valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) stake by 48,064 shares and now owns 152,653 shares. Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 61 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.14% or 146,000 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 1,600 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 125 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has 36,634 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al reported 970,855 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 100,000 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors, Maryland-based fund reported 200 shares. Geode Management Limited has 816,300 shares. Waterfront Capital Partners Ltd Llc has invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Bogle Mngmt Lp De has invested 0.58% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel accumulated 6,800 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). The New York-based Miller Howard Invests Ny has invested 0.12% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 21.35% above currents $1834.31 stock price. Amazon had 16 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight”. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, March 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $2450 target. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform”. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Financial Bank Co invested in 0.42% or 874 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 10,611 shares. Light Street Capital Management Ltd, a California-based fund reported 52,350 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,665 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 401 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.87% or 155,136 shares in its portfolio. 470,991 are held by Brown Advisory. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 911 shares. Snow LP has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 600 shares. Bellecapital reported 2,990 shares stake. Bridgeway Management Inc reported 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Strategies invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 1.87% or 122,866 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prns Lc reported 1,635 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,790 shares to 133,355 valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,495 shares and now owns 93,284 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.