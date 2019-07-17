Taurus Asset Management Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Raised as Share Value Declined; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Davis Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position by $12.81 Million as Stock Value Rose

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $477.17. About 397,484 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – ? BlackRock figures helped by […]; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Inc 1Q EPS $6.68; 23/04/2018 – As Hedge Funds Pile In, BlackRock Sounds Leftist Alarm in Mexico; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive – BlackRock taps advisor for Mexico wind refi; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 Revenue to $13.6 Billion From $12.49 Billion; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Result of AGM; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock sells minority stake in Indian fund group; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock’s $1.3 Billion Gold Fund Feels Pain of Bullion Miners

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2907.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 23,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,810 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Confluence Of Factors Makes Valero Bargain-Priced – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BlackRock (BLK) Real Assets Announces Sale of Stake in CWS Wind Project to Greenbacker – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock cuts stake in Genmab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 76,383 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 2,066 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.03% or 33,901 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 0.44% or 30,188 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.08% or 12,808 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 6,778 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 5,432 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 655 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 56,735 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,881 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 7,114 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. British Columbia Mngmt holds 32,589 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Liability owns 956 shares. Hl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,490 shares stake. National Pension Ser invested 0.2% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Invest Gp Llc accumulated 0.13% or 942 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 57,338 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birinyi Assoc holds 1.85% or 11,300 shares. 132,051 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First State Bank invested in 30,120 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 331,508 shares. Ssi Inv holds 1,318 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advisory Service reported 3,466 shares. 15,539 are held by Cypress Cap Group. Mufg Americas Hldgs accumulated 0.4% or 36,483 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt Co holds 0.08% or 3,383 shares. First Personal Financial owns 708 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,790 shares to 133,355 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,815 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.