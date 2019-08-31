Taurus Asset Management Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lifted by $9.14 Million as Valuation Declined; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 55,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.12 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2907.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 23,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 24,810 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, up from 825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10,541 shares to 61,620 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 255,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Don’t Be Fooled by the Numbers: XPO Logistics Is Still a Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – GuruFocus.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 116,055 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,622 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

