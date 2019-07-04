Taurus Asset Management Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) Sentiment Is 0.57

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 1.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 5,299 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 316,795 shares with $35.17 million value, up from 311,496 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $257.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 8 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 14 sold and decreased holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.66 million shares, up from 1.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. for 368,047 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc owns 45,904 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 157,864 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 113,355 shares.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 8,620 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) has declined 32.29% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.72% the S&P500.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $103.31 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock. $225,500 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $132 target. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, February 7 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,027 shares to 112,368 valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 9,479 shares and now owns 21,487 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.