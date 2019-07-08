Taurus Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $7.66 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Oakmont Partners Cut Position by $527,100

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 96.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 116,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 119,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.61M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 12,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,117 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 81,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 17.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer’s Surprise Deal – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Arbitrage For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 98,973 shares. The Missouri-based Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has invested 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cincinnati has 394,000 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Company invested 1.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Balyasny Asset Limited Com holds 2.08 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 22.03M shares. Telemus Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 67,791 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Com has 153,867 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 1.39 million were accumulated by Sterling Mngmt. 529,583 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc. Wafra Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 51,051 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 349,526 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs has invested 1.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gould Asset Management Ca has invested 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 55,634 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,368 shares to 18,915 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares to 235,270 shares, valued at $23.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: High Quality Oil Stock With A Nearly 5% Yield And An Upcoming Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips’ CEO Addresses the Elephant in the Room – Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Gives Thumbs-Down To Buffett’s Involvement With Occidental Petroleum – Benzinga” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.