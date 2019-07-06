Taurus Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) as Share Value Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Decreased Its Xylem (XYL) Stake as Valuation Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 1,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,358 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 80,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 70.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 91,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 527,454 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares to 235,270 shares, valued at $23.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.08 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63M was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 120,000 shares to 228,200 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.67M for 25.89 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.