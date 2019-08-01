Taurus Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $7.66 Million as Stock Value Declined; First Foundation Advisors Boosted Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $18.71 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 96.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 116,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 119,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 12.12 million shares traded or 13.64% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 706.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 79,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 90,877 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40M, up from 11,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $272.27. About 5.34M shares traded or 52.86% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 337,377 shares to 129,934 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) by 16,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,343 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Group has 1,050 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 324,700 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 0.98% or 49,058 shares. Pictet Savings Bank reported 0.21% stake. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 7.34 million shares or 5.48% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Llc has 0.81% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Liberty Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 5,120 shares. 33,040 are held by Carderock Capital Management. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 5,845 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.50 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,460 shares. Eastern Financial Bank has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gotham Asset Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 4,672 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 10,932 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. On Thursday, June 13 the insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 48,228 shares. Community Natl Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cibc reported 429,329 shares. Monetary Grp accumulated 100 shares. Moreover, Holt Cap Advsr Dba Holt Cap Prns LP has 0.28% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 14,435 shares. And Com invested 0.26% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 63.42M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 92,797 shares. Haverford Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,951 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Department holds 0.06% or 4,046 shares. Lord Abbett And Communications Lc owns 330,370 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Trust Inv Advsr owns 12,975 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 3,114 shares in its portfolio. M&R owns 2,191 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) holds 11,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.