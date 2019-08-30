Taurus Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Price Rose; Homrich & Berg Stake in Intel (INTC) Increased as Shares Declined

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 235,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82 million, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.13. About 4.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 9,167 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 67,567 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 58,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 6.86M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gp Lc holds 53,958 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 1.65% or 90,540 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 138,719 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 3.26 million shares. Atwood Palmer holds 536,664 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% or 60,330 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 11,043 shares stake. North Corp holds 0.26% or 28,534 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 1,709 shares. Staley Advisers reported 2.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mairs & Inc invested in 0.26% or 392,312 shares. Boston Prtn owns 64,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 153,116 are held by Culbertson A N &. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 105,468 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp reported 3.52M shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: 'Still The Fastest' – Benzinga" on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on June 19, 2019.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 12,150 shares to 8,342 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 11,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,856 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,975 shares to 191,355 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,284 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.