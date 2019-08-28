Taurus Asset Management Has Raised Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake; Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 64.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 40,025 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 101,760 shares with $4.04 million value, up from 61,735 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $42.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 2.08 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

Among 3 analysts covering Craft Brewers Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Craft Brewers Alliance has $21 highest and $1200 lowest target. $16.67’s average target is 65.71% above currents $10.06 stock price. Craft Brewers Alliance had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 7. See Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Anheuser-Busch Passes on Craft Brew Alliance: What Now? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Craft Brew Alliance, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BREW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Are Crashing Today – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Craft Brew Alliance Surfs Higher in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMO cuts PT on Craft Brew Alliance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Networks Ltd Co has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 19,951 shares stake. 22,370 were accumulated by Quantum Cap Mngmt. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). One Trading L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 7,747 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Bessemer Group Inc reported 15,900 shares stake. 3,444 were reported by Citigroup. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 42,181 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 1,328 shares. Perkins Mngmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 35,450 shares. 109,173 were accumulated by Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Regions reported 6,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 28,482 shares.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $195.76 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 72,698 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital reported 22,485 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Com has 0.34% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 24,083 shares. Nomura has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amica Retiree Tru reported 6,780 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1,879 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has invested 1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bp Pcl accumulated 97,000 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 353,853 shares. Bellecapital Intl accumulated 6,200 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Needham Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 9,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fin Inc has invested 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Lsv Asset Management holds 0.52% or 8.25 million shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 62,877 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0.02% or 120,899 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 69,775 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 2,025 shares to 78,447 valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,725 shares and now owns 104,950 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 8.06% above currents $45.9 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, August 19. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16.