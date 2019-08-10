Taurus Asset Management Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $1.32 Million as Stock Price Rose; Pacifica Capital Investments Decreased Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $5.67 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 235,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82M, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 659,679 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hain Celestial Group Inc. Stock Was Down 15%: Here’s What Investors Need To Know – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hain Celestial Announces Grant of Inducement Awards – PRNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hain Celestial Announces Appointment of Veteran Consumer Packaged Goods Executive as President, North America – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Welling Glenn W. bought 2.00M shares worth $47.34 million.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91 million for 25.17 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 49,827 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 134,682 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 9,844 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 116,561 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 362 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Brown Advisory has 0.09% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.30M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,221 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 200 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 487,342 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 9,758 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,525 shares to 216,748 shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Business Wire” on August 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan raises its stock market forecast, sees a China trade deal and an easy Fed – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty has 7.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 93,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 42.33 million shares. James Inv Research Inc accumulated 265,532 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nwq Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 762,765 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment has 82,851 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 106,006 are owned by Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company. Zeke Cap Llc holds 103,367 shares. Golub Group Inc Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dakota Wealth Management invested in 0.81% or 40,806 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,127 shares. Central Financial Bank Company accumulated 5,345 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 77,046 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,691 shares to 78,358 shares, valued at $16.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,355 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.