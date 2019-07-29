Taurus Asset Management Has Increased Its Eog Res (EOG) Position by $5.05 Million as Stock Price Declined; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Banco Santander Sa Adr (SAN) Position by $34.17 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 53,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 181,412 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 685,922 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa Adr (SAN) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,724 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.77 million, down from 42,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 1.43 million shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 30.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 22/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BNCO SNTNDR PR l SAN_pi.N NEWS DISSEMINATION LAST $25.440000; 30/05/2018 – U.K. LOSING DYNAMISM DUE TO BREXIT: SANTANDER CEO ALVAREZ; 02/04/2018 – MARCIO RENER SOUZA HAS LEFT SANTANDER IN NEW YORK CITY; 21/03/2018 – MUFG Taps Santander’s Salgado to Run Investment Banking in LatAm; 05/03/2018 MANDATE: Santander UK Holmes 2018-1 U.K. Prime RMBS; 09/03/2018 – REG-SANTANDER UK PLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER PROPOSES 2 DIVIDEND PAYMENTS A YR FROM 2019: BOTIN; 23/03/2018 – CHAIRMAN OF SPAIN’S SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS ORGANIC GROWTH REMAINS PRIORITY, BUT WILL LOOK INTO OPPORTUNITIES FOR EXTERNAL GROWTH; 12/04/2018 – UK lenders expect rebound in demand for mortgage lending in coming months – BoE; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds UBS, Exits Banco Santander

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,691 shares to 78,358 shares, valued at $16.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,447 shares, and cut its stake in Livanova Plc.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger names new CEO and a new chairman – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 479,888 were reported by Strs Ohio. Markston Intll Limited Company holds 0.28% or 25,118 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 26,888 shares. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.81% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 985 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 45,868 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 218,667 were reported by Aviva Public Limited. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Blackrock reported 34.51M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Holt Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 10,312 shares or 0.28% of the stock. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Community Savings Bank Na holds 3,415 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 73,409 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A, Illinois-based fund reported 3,804 shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 11,990 shares to 26,795 shares, valued at $1.77B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

More notable recent Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Santander adds new senior execs, including bank CEO – Boston Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WageWorks Launches Preferred Broker Program NYSE:WAGE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Banco Santander Stock Keeps Falling – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banco Santander goes ex-dividend on Monday – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com.Au‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs rates ResMed shares a buy, claims still cheaper than Cochlear, CSL – Motley Fool Australia” with publication date: July 29, 2019.