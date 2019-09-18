Taurus Asset Management Has Increased By $9.88 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Wesbanco Bank Has Raised Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 109.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 27,132 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 51,942 shares with $18.91M value, up from 24,810 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $215.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $382.9. About 2.81 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased Mondelez International (MDLZ) stake by 11.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wesbanco Bank Inc acquired 32,805 shares as Mondelez International (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 310,287 shares with $16.73 million value, up from 277,482 last quarter. Mondelez International now has $77.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 4.91 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,563 were reported by Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp. 11,493 are held by Penobscot Invest Mngmt Com. 10 holds 2.61% or 33,045 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Llc New York owns 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,843 shares. Bath Savings Tru reported 1,756 shares stake. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.68% or 3,331 shares. Hm Mgmt Lc owns 6,704 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Com accumulated 11,295 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated invested in 1.37% or 19,848 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 875 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Baltimore accumulated 1,423 shares. Boston Research And Management owns 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,571 shares. Truepoint invested in 1,256 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability owns 2,882 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Asset reported 0.55% stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 13.48% above currents $382.9 stock price. Boeing had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Wolfe Research downgraded it to “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 7,568 shares to 309,227 valued at $43.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 40,270 shares and now owns 260,404 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 6,094 shares to 36,459 valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paypal Holdings stake by 14,558 shares and now owns 122,693 shares. Spdr (XLP) was reduced too.

