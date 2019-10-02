Taurus Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $2.46 Million as Stock Declined; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 63.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 34,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 53,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 2.86M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 14,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 362,976 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.41 million, down from 377,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $314.98. About 36,165 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.77 million for 30.88 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 84,359 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $97.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 50,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 816,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.92 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.