Taurus Asset Management Has Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Stake By $1.11 Million; Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) SI Increased By 21.36%

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 51.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 111,420 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 105,819 shares with $1.11 million value, down from 217,239 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $74.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown; 24/05/2018 – GE chief warns against quick-fix expectations

Among 4 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 18.20% above currents $8.57 stock price. General Electric had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Prelude Cap Management reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fcg Advsr Limited Com has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Prudential Plc has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,755 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Century Companies stated it has 9.51M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 554,685 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,265 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 2,045 shares. Clean Yield holds 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 35,912 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hightower Ltd Co stated it has 1.98M shares. Puzo Michael J holds 0.04% or 10,398 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.