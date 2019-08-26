Taurus Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Stock Rose; Barr E S & Co Holds Position in Schwab Charles (SCHW)

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 72,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 520,744 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27M, up from 448,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 5.19 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video)

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 9,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 489,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80M, down from 498,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 2.79M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA Lowers Boston Scientific Revenue Estimates On FDA Warning, But Keeps Buy Rating – Benzinga” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endologix Announces Exclusive Distributor Agreement with Boston Scientific for the Chinese Market – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.55 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 45,567 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bartlett And Llc accumulated 27 shares. Spc Financial stated it has 27,905 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company accumulated 287,000 shares. Hodges Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.89% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 230,089 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Axa holds 0.13% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 849,947 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has 5,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 210,314 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc invested in 2,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 6.87M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares to 12,052 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Com (NYSE:KO) by 92,372 shares to 173,238 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,336 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.