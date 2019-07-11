Taurus Asset Management Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $576,450; Share Price Rose; Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) Stock Price Rose While Private Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $549,256

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, down from 109,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 6.14M shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 7,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693,000, down from 17,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 1.66M shares traded or 27.75% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares to 101,760 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci European Etf (VGK) by 11,670 shares to 46,394 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) by 17,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Strat Mun Opptys (MAMTX).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $126.38M for 35.75 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.