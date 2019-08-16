Taurus Asset Management Cut Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake; Phocas Financial Has Increased By $805,070 Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holding

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 3.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 5,975 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 191,355 shares with $13.12M value, down from 197,330 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $61.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 1.08 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging

Phocas Financial Corp increased Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) stake by 8.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp acquired 11,501 shares as Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 140,977 shares with $9.95 million value, up from 129,476 last quarter. Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $822.60M valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 88,843 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP)

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.73 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $62 lowest target. $74.25’s average target is 3.07% above currents $72.04 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 29. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $4.25 million activity. The insider MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP sold $4.42 million. HAUGHEY THOMAS bought $173,240 worth of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) on Wednesday, May 15.

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has $80 highest and $7300 lowest target. $75’s average target is 10.29% above currents $68 stock price. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4.