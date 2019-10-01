Taurus Asset Management Boosted Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $4.03 Million; Stock Price Declined; Carmax (KMX) Valuation Rose While Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Position

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 43,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 224,692 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.93M, up from 181,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.22. About 2.89 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 173,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 477,700 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48M, down from 651,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88. About 1.14 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,650 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 51,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.07 million are owned by Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Allstate Corp owns 4,379 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 4,822 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 6,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 507,464 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Kcm Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 3,770 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Next Fincl Gru, Texas-based fund reported 6,177 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 51,636 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 194,792 shares. First Mercantile Company has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1,050 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc invested in 3.31% or 55,545 shares. Fil has invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Alberta Invest Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 64,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 3,130 shares. Fayez Sarofim has 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 91,374 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset has invested 2.13% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 60,051 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co owns 424,851 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 269,500 shares. Sit Inv Assocs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 3.23M are held by Lyrical Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Harris Associate LP reported 0.32% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 75,361 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Shine Inv Advisory owns 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 524 shares. Highland Management Ltd holds 0.28% or 40,400 shares in its portfolio. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,332 shares. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Ltd Com has invested 1.87% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

