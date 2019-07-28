Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Stake Held by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co; Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined While Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $399,885

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 4092.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 462,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05M, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 566,924 shares traded or 21.81% up from the average. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 5.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – RECOMMENDS THAT SPECIAL COMMITTEE BE FORMED TO DEVELOP PLAN FOR ELIMINATION OF DUAL-CLASS VOTING STRUCTURE IN TAUBMAN CENTERS; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – URGE TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHARE STRUCTURE; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SENDS LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS HOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Activist investor takes aim at Taubman Centers again; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers Sees FY18 FFO $3.56/Shr-FFO $3.70/Shr; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04, EST. 75C; 17/05/2018 – ISS SUPPORTS LITT FOR TAUBMAN CENTERS’ BOARD; 08/05/2018 – LITT REITERATES NEED FOR CHANGE AT TAUBMAN IN LETTER TODAY; 01/05/2018 – Top-tier mall owners like Simon and Taubman are seeing strong rents despite a wave of stores closures. There’s still a steady demand from tenants to be in their properties, they said; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON LAND & BUILDINGS’ BLUE PROXY CARD FOR ELECTION OF LITT

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 68,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI

More notable recent Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Are the Mall REITs Doing? – Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MSA Safety Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MSA) 17% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Taubman Centers Increases Quarterly Common Dividend 3.1 Percent to $0.675 Per Share – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taubman Centers: An Attractive Mall REIT That Offers A Solid Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Is Completely Out of Control – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 17 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 3,684 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Verition Fund Ltd Company reported 11,709 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,647 shares. Eaton Vance has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Lazard Asset Lc accumulated 53,288 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated stated it has 5.39 million shares. Sei Invests has 0.05% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 254,951 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 1.16% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 264,750 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 18,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge LP accumulated 320 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Inc holds 234,252 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 38,580 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $125.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partner (NYSE:NGL) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Bank Stocks a Buy on their Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 117,334 are owned by Boston Rech And Management. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 10,725 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Spirit Of America Ny has invested 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.18% or 318,641 shares in its portfolio. Architects Inc has 0.4% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,258 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.17% or 16,451 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated invested 1.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alphamark Advisors Limited Company holds 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 783 shares. Sarl owns 0.6% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 88,895 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oppenheimer Communication Incorporated holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 439,824 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 1.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Strs Ohio reported 2.73M shares. Clark Management Group Inc accumulated 1.20M shares. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department accumulated 81,458 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $249,284 activity.