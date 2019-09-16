Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Share Price Declined While Skba Capital Management Cut Stake by $372,000; As Epam Sys (EPAM) Shares Rose, Acadian Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.05 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 227,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30 million, down from 237,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.53. About 269,223 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS ISS SUPPORTS LAND & BUILDINGS’ PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING STRUCTURE AT TAUBMAN; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Real Estate Adds Taubman Centers; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN HOLDERS VOTE LITT; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q Net $34.6M; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q FFO/SHR 88C; 01/05/2018 – Top-tier mall owners like Simon and Taubman are seeing strong rents despite a wave of stores closures. There’s still a steady demand from tenants to be in their properties, they said; 08/05/2018 – IGNORE: LITT’S TAUBMAN CENTERS PROPOSALS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS SENT LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING ITS NOMINATION OF JONATHAN LITT FOR ELECTION TO TAUBMAN BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Taubman Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCO)

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 6,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 18,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 24,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $180.93. About 176,470 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88 million for 40.75 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 62,956 shares to 145,447 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 11.88% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $54.47 million for 11.95 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 10,100 shares to 159,000 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,555 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).