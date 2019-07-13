Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped Position by $1.58 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Lifted by $340,215 Its Stake

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 77.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 30,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 39,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 271,076 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 5.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent Action Needed to Change Status Quo at Taubman; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE CENTER NOI, EXCLUDING LEASE CANCELLATION INCOME, UP 4.7 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q EPS 30c; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS ISS SUPPORTS LAND & BUILDINGS’ PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING STRUCTURE AT TAUBMAN; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.56 TO $3.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.72 TO $3.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers Sees FY18 FFO $3.56/Shr-FFO $3.70/Shr; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- ISS & GLASS, LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS OF TAUBMAN CENTERS SUPPORT ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SENDS LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS HOLDERS

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 52,939 shares to 87,734 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 205,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,246 shares, and cut its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,750 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. 77,126 were reported by Comerica Bancorporation. Arizona State Retirement holds 43,889 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 264,750 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.01% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Cohen & Steers invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 93,725 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). State Street holds 0.01% or 2.76 million shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Us National Bank De accumulated 2,477 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 17,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 11,965 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 33,459 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 103,266 shares. Tanaka Capital Mngmt holds 285 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.03% or 1.40 million shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,688 shares stake. 209,560 were accumulated by Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De has 6,035 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 250,000 shares. Founders Limited Company has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hutchinson Capital Ca, a California-based fund reported 67,478 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 58,991 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 6,187 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 798,597 shares.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares to 128,665 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,995 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..