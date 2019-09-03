Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Boosted Its Position by $24.05 Million as Stock Price Declined; Verizon Comm. (VZ) Share Price Declined While Paradigm Asset Management Co Trimmed Its Stake

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,850 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 billion, down from 59,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 2.26 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 4092.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 462,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 473,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 49,812 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SENDS LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS HOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON LAND & BUILDINGS’ BLUE PROXY CARD FOR ELECTION OF LITT; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT – ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHARE STRUCTURE AT TAUBMAN; 17/05/2018 – ISS SUPPORTS LITT FOR TAUBMAN CENTERS’ BOARD; 17/05/2018 – ISS Supports Activist’s Nomination for Taubman Centers Board; 08/05/2018 – LITT REITERATES NEED FOR CHANGE AT TAUBMAN IN LETTER TODAY; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Sees Underperformance as Driven by Apparent Conflicts of Interest Between Taubman Family and Hldrs; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q FFO/SHR 88C; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers Sees FY18 EPS 99c-EPS $1.23

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Com Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 200 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $280.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Tractor (NYSE:CAT) by 50 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500 shares, and has risen its stake in Reg.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.11B for 11.71 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

